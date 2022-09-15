Wilmington man sentenced to six years for sexual exploitation of a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brayden Walker, 21, of Wilmington has been found guilty of two counts of First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after his case was re-tried after it resulted in a mistrial in July of this year.

Walker was one of six people involved in an assault of a 14-year-old at a 2018 Halloween party in Carolina Beach. Walker was the only defendant who hadn’t pled guilty.

The Carolina Beach Police Department provided evidence during trial that showed Walker and other men engaged in sexual activity with a minor and filming the acts.

Walker has been sentenced to 72 to 147 months in prison and he will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.