Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a year-long investigation into an overdose on July 7, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department said they have arrested and charged a man with death by distribution on Friday, September 9.

“The investigation concluded that 50-year-old Michael Robinson from Wilmington had given the victim in this case Fentanyl which resulted in the victim’s death,” said the WPD in the release. “He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond.”

