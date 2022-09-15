Wilmington Animal Centrix hosting cleaning supply drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive to benefit the Ruffian Foundation and Paws Place. The “Rescue is a Hot Mess!” drive is going on as of this time and will run through Sept. 23.

A local 501(c)(3) organization, Wilmington Animal Centrix supports animal rescues by bridging the gap between them and community members seeking to help. Per their website, while primarily focusing on companion animals, the nonprofit also helps livestock and wildlife.

For their cleaning supply drive, Wilmington Animal Centrix is looking for community members to donate:

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Fabulosa

Pinalin (green label)

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Pinesol

Garbage bags (8-, 13- and/or 33-gallon bags)

Per the announcement, donations should be dropped off at the P.A.W.S. Resale Shop at 5941 Carolina Beach Road. Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information and other ways to help, please visit the Wilmington Animal Centrix website.

