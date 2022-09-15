Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Animal Centrix hosting cleaning supply drive

Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive through Sept....
Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive through Sept. 23 to benefit the Ruffian Foundation and Paws Place.(Wilmington Animal Centrix)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive to benefit the Ruffian Foundation and Paws Place. The “Rescue is a Hot Mess!” drive is going on as of this time and will run through Sept. 23.

A local 501(c)(3) organization, Wilmington Animal Centrix supports animal rescues by bridging the gap between them and community members seeking to help. Per their website, while primarily focusing on companion animals, the nonprofit also helps livestock and wildlife.

For their cleaning supply drive, Wilmington Animal Centrix is looking for community members to donate:

  • Bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Fabulosa
  • Pinalin (green label)
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Pinesol
  • Garbage bags (8-, 13- and/or 33-gallon bags)

Per the announcement, donations should be dropped off at the P.A.W.S. Resale Shop at 5941 Carolina Beach Road. Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information and other ways to help, please visit the Wilmington Animal Centrix website.

Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive through Sept....
Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive through Sept. 23 to benefit the Ruffian Foundation and Paws Place.(Wilmington Animal Centrix)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Jordan Ja'Michael Smith, 21 years old, was arrested in connection to the shooting
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured

Latest News

After 17 months, Paradise Cove breaks ground for new condos that were burned to the ground last...
Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months
Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination
peanuts generic
“See you Saturday for a nutty time”: Dublin Peanut Festival set for this weekend
The New Hanover County Arboretum
NHC Arboretum to host Cape Fear Latino Festival on Sunday, September 18