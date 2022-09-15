Senior Connect
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” spins into Wilmington Thursday, September 15

Wheel of Fortune comes to CFCC's Wilson Center Thursday, September 15. WECT's Gabe Ross will open the show.(Shore Fire Media)
By WECT Staff and Gabe Ross
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Would you like to solve the puzzle? Now is your chance as “Wheel of Fortune Live!” rolls into the Port City at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center this Thursday, September 15.

Much like the TV show, members of the audience will have a chance to win fabulous prizes by playing in a toss-up round or by spinning the wheel and guessing a letter on one of the many puzzles of the night.

The stage show begins at 8 p.m. If you want to be a contestant, registration opens three hours before show time.

The Syndicated series, celebrating it’s 40th year, is hosted on television by Pat Sajak and North Myrtle Beach native, Vanna White. The live stage show will feature hosts Mark L. Wahlberg and Kalpana Pot and announcer Dave Styles. WECT’s Gabe Ross will also be on hand to warm up the crowd.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Wilson Center Box Office or online here.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WECT.

