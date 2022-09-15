Upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Whiteville, Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that they will be hosting a community blood drive on Sept. 15 at the Vineland Station at 701 S. Madison St. The drive is scheduled to occur from 1-6 p.m.

Per the Red Cross, those who give blood between Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips. Additionally, donors will automatically be entered for the chance to win a “VIP NASCAR racing experience.” The package includes:

Two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips-sponsored race of the winner’s choice

Round-trip airfare for two

Up to a three-night hotel stay

Entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent (if available)

A $750 gift card

For more information and to sign up for this event, visit the Red Cross’ website. Those who would like to make an appointment can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.

Wilmington

The Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, Wilmington Kiwanis and Masonic Lodge #319 announced that they will be hosting a blood drive on Sept. 22 at 2910 College Road. The drive will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Those with questions about this event are encouraged to contact Daniel Parks by email at parksd7272@gmail.com or by phone at (207) 692-7052.

