Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Upcoming opportunities to donate blood in Whiteville, Wilmington

Whiteville and Wilmington residents will have the opportunity to donate blood during the month...
Whiteville and Wilmington residents will have the opportunity to donate blood during the month of September.(WDBJ7)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department announced that they will be hosting a community blood drive on Sept. 15 at the Vineland Station at 701 S. Madison St. The drive is scheduled to occur from 1-6 p.m.

Per the Red Cross, those who give blood between Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips. Additionally, donors will automatically be entered for the chance to win a “VIP NASCAR racing experience.” The package includes:

  • Two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips-sponsored race of the winner’s choice
  • Round-trip airfare for two
  • Up to a three-night hotel stay
  • Entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent (if available)
  • A $750 gift card

For more information and to sign up for this event, visit the Red Cross’ website. Those who would like to make an appointment can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.

The Whiteville Police Department announced that they will be hosting a community blood drive on Sept. 15 at the Vineland Station at 701 S. Madison St.

Wilmington

The Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, Wilmington Kiwanis and Masonic Lodge #319 announced that they will be hosting a blood drive on Sept. 22 at 2910 College Road. The drive will run from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information and to sign up for this event, please visit the Red Cross’ website. Those who would like to make an appointment can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Those with questions about this event are encouraged to contact Daniel Parks by email at parksd7272@gmail.com or by phone at (207) 692-7052.

The Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, Wilmington Kiwanis and Masonic Lodge #319 announced that they...
The Rotary Clubs of Wilmington, Wilmington Kiwanis and Masonic Lodge #319 announced that they will be hosting a blood drive on Sept. 22 at 2910 College Road.(Red Cross)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Jordan Ja'Michael Smith, 21 years old, was arrested in connection to the shooting
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured

Latest News

Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive to benefit...
Wilmington Animal Centrix hosting supply drive to support local animal rescues
Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive through Sept....
Wilmington Animal Centrix hosting supply drive to support local animal rescues
After 17 months, Paradise Cove breaks ground for new condos that were burned to the ground last...
Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months
Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination