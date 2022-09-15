Senior Connect
Tech Talk: Apps that help consumers save money

Jessica Vinoverski, with U.S. Cellular, sat down with WECT to discuss apps that can help users save money.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although inflation statistics have recently trended down, citizens across the country are still battling inflated costs. In an effort to help, Jessica Vinoverski, with U.S. Cellular, sat down with WECT to discuss apps that can help users save money.

Apps such as Upside, Ibotta, TopCashBack and Fetch can help users earn cash back on everyday transactions.

“My personal favorite is Fetch, where all you do is take a picture of your receipt,” said Vinoverski. “The receipt turns into points and you can redeem those points for restaurants, travel and even Amazon gift cards.”

For those wishing to save on gas, apps such as GasBuddy, AAA and Upside can be used to find and save on cheap gas.

“GasBuddy will actually direct you to those lowest prices,” Vinoverski added. “When planning a road trip, it will map out those fuel stops along your way to get the cheapest gas prices.”

There exists a handful of apps and services that let users sell items and belongings without having to pay additional fees. Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are few of the services that allow users to make money by selling items that would otherwise be thrown away or donated.

When it comes to saving money, budgeting has always been an important factor. Apps such as Mint, PocketGuard and Honeydue allow users to budget more efficiently and effectively.

“There’s an app called Honeydue. It’s really good for families or roommates who split bills. They can track each other’s spending habits and even split the responsibility of certain expenses,” said Vinoverski.

