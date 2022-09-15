Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA

Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.(CNN/YouTube)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Reynolds is used to being on camera, but this is a little different.

The actor allowed a video crew to film his colonoscopy screening.

“It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives,” Reynolds said.

And he’s right; more people under 50 are getting diagnosed with colorectal cancer now than they were a decade ago.

In fact, there are new guidelines lowering the age of colon screening from 50 to 45.

A colonoscopy involves using a tiny camera to look through the colon for small growths called polyps that can turn cancerous.

The doctor found a small one during Reynolds’ procedure. When he gave the actor the news, he said: “This was potentially life-saving for you. This is exactly why you do this.”

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in Raeford, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
2 killed in Conway-area plane crash after ‘engine issues’
Officials view the damage to the dam in Boiling Spring Lakes
State, local leaders hope for resiliency as Hurricane Florence recovery continues four years after storm
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
Check out this week's Cape Fear Gardening!
Cape Fear Gardening: Native Plant Festival
In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force...
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa