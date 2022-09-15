Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Robotic-assisted surgeries now available at Novant NHRMC

Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is coping well with the shortage of nurses plaguing the nation.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first of its kind in Southeastern North Carolina — Doctors with Wilmington Health are advancing with how they perform certain surgeries — like a robotic-assisted gastrectomy and gastric bypass surgery.

Dr. Jayme Stokes has become the first surgeon to perform a robotic-assisted sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass surgery at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The first to perform a TAMIS surgery via robotics was Dr. Gentry Caton, Surgery Department Division Chief at Wilmington Health, in 2021.

“As the hospital continues to provide more access, we will be able to perform robotic surgery in an urgent and emergent basis. So not only are we talking about patients who can have a very large surgery done with with small incisions, but we’re talking about patients who are coming into the ER who can have surgeries performed that are typically done with very large incisions and long stays in the hospital. And when appropriately applied, these patients can do very well and have fewer complications,” Dr. Gentry Caton said.

Robotic surgery offers many benefits that allow surgeons to provide better care for patients. The surgeon can see tissues at a level of detail not previously available with optics that provide ten times more magnification and more precisely perform the technical parts of the operation with each instrument.

“So, we’ve been doing robotics for years, and the advances in Robotics has continued to allow physicians to perform more and more complex procedures that allow patients to return to their normal activity more quickly, have less pain, have less bleeding. And this is gonna continue to revolutionize how we take care of our patients in the future,” Caton said.

Those surgeries include colectomy, cholecystectomy, hernia repair, and trans anal minimally invasive removal of rectal lesions or TAMIS.

Rather than cancel operations that required patients to stay overnight during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Stokes incorporates the robotic technology into his practice in order to perform these surgeries.

“With the benefits of the robot, we are currently the only bariatric program in the region to offer patients the opportunity for same-day discharge after their bariatric operation,” Dr. Stokes said.

Stokes offers robotic surgery for bariatric procedures such as the sleeve gastrectomy or the gastric bypass, management of adjustable gastric bands, procedures for the treatment of heartburn and reflux, operations for removing the gallbladder, operations for the repair of hernias in the groin or other parts of the abdominal wall.

“Because robotic surgery tends to cause less trauma to a patient’s tissues, the postoperative pain is significantly less than open surgery or traditional laparoscopic surgery. Therefore, patients typically require fewer prescription pain medications, and they experience a quicker return to normal activities following surgery. Some surgeries that previously required inpatient stay in the hospital can now be performed on an outpatient basis, allowing the patient to recover in the comfort of their home,” Stokes said.

To view the list of services provided at the The Wilmington Health Bariatric Surgery Department at 1202 Medical Center Drive location in Wilmington, visit here. You can also book an appointment or to learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
Flood Hazard area map for Wilmington. The blue areas are the 100-year flood zone, the green...
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report

Latest News

After 17 months, Paradise Cove breaks ground for new condos that were burned to the ground last...
Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months
It’s due to an increase of students requesting transportation and about 20% of students that...
Students in NHCS not riding the bus but signed up could be removed from routes to increase efficiency
Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of a shooting outside an apartment and the owner of...
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured
Vehicle Fire
Vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed northbound lanes of Highway 17