Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NCDEQ approves permit for GAC water treatment system at Chemours Fayetteville Works site

NCDEQ groundwater treatment system
NCDEQ groundwater treatment system(NCDEQ)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a granular activated carbon (GAC) water treatment system to remove some pollutants from the contaminated groundwater at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site.

A National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit is required anytime pollutants are discharged into water in the United States and are used to enforce the Clean Water Act, per the Environmental Protection Agency. After an initial period of 180 days, the limits will be 10 parts-per-trillion (ppt) for GenX, 10 ppt for PMPA and 20 ppt for PFMOAA. In other words, the removal needs to be over 99.9% effective.

CFPUA is in the final stages of building its GAC water treatment system

“Currently, the contaminated groundwater flows untreated directly into the Cape Fear River. This project is designed to reduce the largest ongoing source of PFAS contaminating the river and reaching downstream water intakes and must be operational by March 15, 2023,” said the NCDEQ in a release.

The DEQ has also approved the design of a barrier wall, which would require monitoring and management of the contaminated groundwater during construction.

The NCDEQ explains the NPDES permit in more detail below:

The NPDES permit includes weekly monitoring upstream and downstream of the treatment system during barrier wall construction to track progress and efficiency. It also allows for an evaluation after one year to incorporate new data and further tighten limits if appropriate. The permit can also be reopened to add limitations based on new toxicity data, introduction of federal or state PFAS standards, and if another PFAS compound breaks through the treatment system more quickly than the three current indicator parameters

The massive remediation project is the largest of its kind to address PFAS. The system involves a mile-long underground barrier wall, more than 70 extraction wells, and the GAC treatment system to intercept and treat groundwater contaminated by years of pollution at the facility. The groundwater will be pumped and treated to ultimately remove an estimated 99.9% of PFAS compounds before being released into the river.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in Raeford, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination
Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
Updated COVID booster to protect against the Omicron strain is now available from Pender County...
Updated COVID booster available in Pender County