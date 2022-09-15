Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being...
Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew.(piqsels)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder.

Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew.

The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death of his brother Juwan Young who was killed in an unsolved murder on Nov. 28, 2016.

Officials say that video surveillance confirmed that Hines fired multiple rounds into a BMW driven by the man he believed shot his brother at the Saw Mill Apartment Complex in south Whiteville on Nov. 16, 2017. No serious injuries resulted from the shooting, although at least one of the bullets penetrated a nearby apartment.

On Dec. 11, 2017, Hines received information that the same man was seated inside a Chevrolet Equinox that was parked outside of the Happy Mart Convenient Store on JK Powell Boulevard in Whiteville. Hines fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. The man suffered the loss of a finger on his left hand while Dew, who the DA’s Office says was a bystander, suffered two fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

According to law enforcement officials, ballistics evidence confirmed the gun used in the Saw Mill Apartment Complex shooting was the same 9mm handgun used in the shooting at the Happy Mart.

“What makes this incident particularly horrific is that Mr. Hines knowingly created a deadly risk to numerous innocent bystanders in his desire to avenge his brother’s unsolved murder,” said District Attorney Jon David, “This case serves as a vivid reminder of the need for young people to cooperate with law enforcement, rather than take matters into their own hands. Everyone loses when we use ‘street justice’ rather than our traditional court system.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Jordan Ja'Michael Smith, 21 years old, was arrested in connection to the shooting
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured

Latest News

Michael Robinson, 50 years old
Wilmington man arrested, charged with death for distribution
The Institute for Justice has taken over a lawsuit against the City of Wilmington's short-term...
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
A news release states that Shawn Edward Good pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering....
Wilmington investment advisor pleads guilty for role in $7 million fraud scheme
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” rolls into the Port City at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson...
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” spins into Wilmington Thursday, September 15