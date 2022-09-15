Friday Night Football: Week 5
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon takes a look at this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show.
Friday
Topsail at South Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley at Laney, 6:30 p.m.
White Oak at Trask, 7 p.m.
Hoggard at West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
New Hanover at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Lejeune at East Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Pender at Dixon, 7 p.m.
West Columbus at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Whiteville at Goldsboro, 7 p.m.
East Bladen at Midway, 7 p.m.
West Bladen at Clinton, 7 p.m.
SW Onslow at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.
