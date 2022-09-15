First Alert Forecast: watching tropics as local weather stays stellar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains fantastic weather for the Cape Fear Region for summer’s final week. Thursday opens the period with high temperatures in the middle 80s, fresh northerly breezes, and rain chances near 0%. Nights will feature more breathable 60s. Hotter, muggier conditions may reemerge by next week as rain chances keep a low profile. Overall, great conditions for a household project or late-season beach, lake, or pool trip!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona is likely to swirl into the northern Caribbean islands by this weekend. There, the rugged landscape of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola may disrupt it. Threats, if any, systems like Fiona pose to the US or Carolinas can almost never be defined until it becomes known how they navigate these islands. Of course, Tropical Storm Fiona is one to watch, and you bet we will. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

