Coroner’s Office confirms 2 dead after single-engine plane crashes near Conway

Drone video taken by Michael David shows investigators near the small plane crash site off...
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a small plane crash in near Conway on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the two passengers on board the plane died at the scene from injuries due to the crash. The victims’ names will be released once family has been notified.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened in the area of McNeill Street, near the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. Crews were called to the scene at around 12:20 p.m.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper P28R crashed into the woods shortly after noon.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The NTSB said an investigator will be at the scene on Wednesday night or on Thursday. The investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft, request air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. The NTSB investigator will also request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot.

WMBF News listened to air traffic control before the crash and one of the two people on board indicated an engine failure.

The NTSB will make the final determination on what caused the crash. It could take 12 to 24 months to complete and determine the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to follow FAA protocols.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

