BuzzFeed series “Worth It” to film at restaurants in Wilmington

Chef Dean Neff in the kitchen at Seabird, a restaurant that opened in downtown Wilmington in...
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - BuzzFeed’s reality food series “Worth It” is going to film at multiple restaurants in Wilmington in October, according to filming permit applications.

The series stars Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi on their trips to various restaurants to compare foods at three different price points. For example, a $4 dessert compared to a $235 dessert.

They will be at Catch Restaurant on October 4 and Seabird Restaurant on October 5.

