Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans

Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia.(Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country.

Per the release, the project was initiated by the Veteran Services department of Brunswick County. Installation began in August and was completed on Sept. 8.

“It is an honor to work with our Brunswick veterans,” said Anita Hartsell, Senior Veterans Service Officer. “This act of service is one way we are able to give back and recognize those who have served our country.”

According to the announcement, North Carolina is home to more than 720,000 veterans, with over 14,493 residing in Brunswick County.

The county asks all residents and visitors to avoid parking in the designated spots unless they are a veteran.

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County website.

