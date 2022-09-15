ATF searching for large amount of 9mm ammunition stolen from Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is searching for two vehicles in connection the theft of a large amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition.

Per an ATF alert, the ammo was stolen from freight line shipping containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.

“Individuals responsible for the thefts may attempt to sell the ammunition to area Federal Firearms Licensees. A description of the suspects is not available at this time, but surveillance video from one of the sites identified two vehicles (a grey/silver four door car and a blue/light grey/silver SUV) that are believed to be connected to the thefts,” said the ATF in the release.

“Should you encounter any suspicious activity that you believe may be related to these recent thefts, please contact your nearest ATF field office.”

The ATF’s Wilmington, NC Field Office can be contacted at 910-343-6801.

