American Craft Walk to hold ARTfall juried exhibition and sale

A promo for the 7th Annual ARTfall Show and Sale
A promo for the 7th Annual ARTfall Show and Sale(American Craft Walk Downtown)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Craft Walk Wilmington will hold its 7th annual ARTfall Show and Sale from Friday, Sept. 16 to Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

“We’re so pleased to offer this gift to the community, it really is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Thalian Association Executive Director Susan Habas in a release. “I’m always amazed at the breadth and depth of the talent of the visual artists in our region, please come and experience it for yourself.”

The American Craft Walk will have over 100 vendors and artisans at the main event this Saturday, September 17

An opening dessert reception will be held to announce the winners on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s Bake Shop, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Burney’s Sweets will be among the food and drink providers, and El Jaye Johnson will provide music in his one-man show.

The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday from Sept. 16-24 with 120 pieces from 58 artists. Guests can browse the exhibition for free.

