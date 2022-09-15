American Craft Walk to hold ARTfall juried exhibition and sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Craft Walk Wilmington will hold its 7th annual ARTfall Show and Sale from Friday, Sept. 16 to Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

“We’re so pleased to offer this gift to the community, it really is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Thalian Association Executive Director Susan Habas in a release. “I’m always amazed at the breadth and depth of the talent of the visual artists in our region, please come and experience it for yourself.”

An opening dessert reception will be held to announce the winners on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s Bake Shop, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Burney’s Sweets will be among the food and drink providers, and El Jaye Johnson will provide music in his one-man show.

The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday from Sept. 16-24 with 120 pieces from 58 artists. Guests can browse the exhibition for free.

