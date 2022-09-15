Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence

About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

It wasn’t immediately clear which Republican leader had sent them. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got in on the act recently. It was first dreamed up by former President Donald Trump.

About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn, clutching clear plastic bags of their belongings brought with them over the border, before moving to a nearby church. Harris’ office had no immediate comment.

After migrants seeking asylum cross the U.S.-Mexico border, they spend time in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility along the border until they are generally released into the U.S. to wait out their cases. Republicans say Biden’s policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S.; Democrats argue the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico was inhumane.

DeSantis flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. And last week, Abbott sent about 75 migrants to Chicago.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week over the continued arrival of buses of migrants. The district earlier requested National Guard assistance to help stem a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by the arrival of thousands of migrants, but the Pentagon rejected the request.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage on immigration at https://apnews.com/hub/immigration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Wilmington was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
Wilmington resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Jordan Ja'Michael Smith, 21 years old, was arrested in connection to the shooting
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured

Latest News

Wheel of Fortune comes to CFCC's Wilson Center Thursday, September 15. WECT's Gabe Ross will...
“Wheel of Fortune Live!” spins into Wilmington Thursday, September 15
Chef Dean Neff in the kitchen at Seabird, a restaurant that opened in downtown Wilmington in...
BuzzFeed series “Worth It” to film at restaurants in Wilmington
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Infowars rep to return to stand in Sandy Hook hoax trial
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a return to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's...
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41