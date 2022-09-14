Senior Connect
Vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed northbound lanes of Highway 17

Vehicle Fire
Vehicle Fire(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed the northbound lanes of Highway 17 as first responders attempted to smother the flames on September 14 in the evening.

The lanes were cleared after Pender County fire officials extinguished the fire and traffic resumed.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries or fatalities were reported at this time.

