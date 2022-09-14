Students in NHCS not riding the bus but signed up could be removed from routes to increase efficiency

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools (NHCS) wants students and parents of those students who are signed up for transportation to and from schools on a bus that unless they’re riding the bus consistently, they could be removed from the route. It’s due to an increase of students requesting transportation and about 20% of students that requested transportation not taking their bus consistently, along with a shortage of bus drivers.

“Our current bus assignments are far greater than the number of students riding the bus. We will begin to remove student bus assignments if the student is not consistently riding the bus a minimum of three days a week,” according to a Facebook post from the school system.

Assistant Superintendent for Operations Eddie Anderson explained this isn’t a new system, but the overall demand for transportation has caused some snags within the system and they’re now working to help address the issues.

“This year, we started the school year with fewer drivers than we had last year and we had far more families requesting bus transportation. And so we established routes based on on that data and it is caused some long routes, it’s caused some delays,” he said.

He explains some of the problems that the schools have faced and how students signing up for transportation and not using it can cause logistical problems.

“We established routes based on on that data. And it is cause some long routes, it’s caused some delays. And it’s, it’s called cause what we call double backs. So that’s the same bus running route two routes for the same school. And so we, as we were began to address those those two issues, we wanted to alert families ahead of time that, you know, of the changes,”

Although students can be removed from the bus routes for a lack of ridership, it’s not a permanent situation and families can request bus transportation at any time.

“If you are requesting transportation, once you’re added to a route, a bus pass is issued the bus pass list, the student name, ID, the bus number, the route the pickup times, all that information, we send that to the school and the school is give gives that document to the student so they know once they receive that bus pass that transportation is immediately in effect,” Anderson said.

As for bus drivers, Anderson encourages people to apply for the jobs, currently NHCS has 99 drivers and 116 positions.

