“See you Saturday for a nutty time”: Dublin Peanut Festival set for this weekend

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Peanut Festival in Dublin will take place this weekend. This is the 30th anniversary of the event that includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. WECT’s Frances Weller will serve as the Grand Marshal.

“This Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 the parade will kick off the 30th Anniversary Dublin Peanut Festival with Ms. Frances Weller as our Grand Marshal,” organizers posted on Facebook. “Get ready to hear some great music by The Pink Slips, take a spin on all the amusement rides, eat, shop and look at some beautiful cars. See all the drawings that were in the running for this years t-shirt design and meet our new Miss Dublin Peanut Festival Jessica Johnson and her court. See you Saturday for a nutty time!”

Dublin if often referred to as the ‘Peanut Capital of the South.” The Bladen County town is home to Houston’s Peanuts, a company that sells peanuts all over the country .

The Peanut Festival started in 1992 as a way to raise money to build a gymnasium for Dublin Elementary School. Since then, the festival has grown attracting thousands of people each year.

