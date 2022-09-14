Senior Connect
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children’s softball league

A girls’ softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling off an AR-15-style rifle, and some parents aren't too happy about it. (Source: KPRC)
By Danielle Grosman
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - A girls’ softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling off an AR-15-style rifle, and some parents aren’t too happy about it.

Jessica England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League (SMGSL) for nearly a decade. She said she was shocked when she heard about the gun raffle.

“It would be one thing if they were raffling off a hunting rifle,” England said.

England said the issue is less about the raffle itself, but the fact that it is part of a children’s event.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for a children’s activity to be raffling off this type of weapon,” she said.

England made a formal complaint to the board.

“Not even four months ago, 19 children and two teachers were gunned down using a semi-automatic assault rifle just like the one being raffled here,” she said.

But the softball league is standing behind its decision, saying in a statement, “The gun raffle is a legal and common practice. All winners will need to pass a background check before receiving any prize. If winners don’t pass the background check, they are deemed ineligible. SMGSL strives to be responsive to the needs of our membership.”

The softball league said it is aware of three complaints about the raffle.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

