Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paradise Cove Condos held its groundbreaking ceremony to begin building back what it once lost.

In April 2021, a fire ripped through Paradise Cove that destroyed 12 homes and leaving three people to jump from the second and third stories in order to get to safety. Others had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.

Stan Dreibelbis, a resident of Paradise Cove, had no idea what he was going to come home to.

“Every homeowner in the complex lost everything. It burnt completely to the ground,” he said.

Now 17 months later, Mark Loudermilk Architecture has been working hard to bring people back to the place they once called home.

The neighbors are expected to return home to Paradise Cove by summer of 2023.

