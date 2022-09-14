Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months

Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paradise Cove Condos held its groundbreaking ceremony to begin building back what it once lost.

In April 2021, a fire ripped through Paradise Cove that destroyed 12 homes and leaving three people to jump from the second and third stories in order to get to safety. Others had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.

Stan Dreibelbis, a resident of Paradise Cove, had no idea what he was going to come home to.

“Every homeowner in the complex lost everything. It burnt completely to the ground,” he said.

Now 17 months later, Mark Loudermilk Architecture has been working hard to bring people back to the place they once called home.

The neighbors are expected to return home to Paradise Cove by summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
President Donald Trump officially announces Wilmington as a World War II Heritage City during a...
Donald Trump to hold rally in Wilmington on Sept. 23
East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
Flood Hazard area map for Wilmington. The blue areas are the 100-year flood zone, the green...
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report

Latest News

It’s due to an increase of students requesting transportation and about 20% of students that...
Students in NHCS not riding the bus but signed up could be removed from routes to increase efficiency
Law enforcement arrested a man suspected of a shooting outside an apartment and the owner of...
Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured
Vehicle Fire
Vehicle fire on Grand View Drive closed northbound lanes of Highway 17
Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record...
Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence