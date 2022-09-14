NHC Commissioners, Manager receive appointments to National Association of Counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr. received appointments to the National Association of Counties along with County Manager Chris Coudriet. Per the announcement, the three have been appointed to multiple committees within NACo.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be selected to serve on a NACo committee as a representative for New Hanover County, as well as all counties across the nation,” said Rob Zapple. “This is an opportunity to speak for our citizens and help advise decision makers at the national level on ways they can help our communities.”

Per the release, NACo works year-round as advocates at the federal level for local communities. Appointments to the 31 committees within NACo are made yearly. Zapple will serve on the Resilient Counties Advisory Board and as the Vice Chair of the Land Use Subcommittee. Barfield Jr. will serve as a member of the Transportation Steering Committee.

“Being able to collaborate with other local leaders from across this great nation to find common ground that helps us improve the quality of life for all our residents is a humbling opportunity,” said Barfield Jr. “I look forward to my time on these committees and the work we will be able to do.”

According to the announcement, Coudriet will serve as the Vice Chair on the Public Health and Healthy Communities Subcommittee and will additionally be a member of the Healthy Counties Advisory Board, Information Technology Standing Committee and the International Economic Development Task Force.

For more information, please visit the New Hanover County website.

