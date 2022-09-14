Senior Connect
NHC Arboretum to host Cape Fear Latino Festival on Sunday, September 18

The New Hanover County Arboretum
The New Hanover County Arboretum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Latino Festival will be held at the New Hanover County Arboretum on Sunday, September 18 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Cape Fear Latinos is organizing the event, which was established by the Friends of the Arboretum as the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2020.

“We are excited for the opportunity to show the diversity of the Latinx community in New Hanover County, as well as showcase local talent,” said Cape Fear Latino’s Co-President Jazmin Treyjo in the announcement. “We are thankful to the Arboretum to give us the space and to both the Arboretum and New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity for their support and trust.”

Live music, local artists, Latin food vendors and health resources from local groups will be at the event. Guests can watch performances of dances from Columbia, Mexico and El Salvador along with the first Latino Pageant in the county that will crown the Cape Fear Latino Festival Queen.

Guests can park at the NHC Arboretum, but space is limited. More parking is available at Bradley Creek Elementary School (6211 Greenville Loop Road), and a free shuttle will take people to and from the Arboretum from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the event’s sponsors and about Cape Fear Latinos on their website.

