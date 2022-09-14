New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes.

In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.

In addition, they stated that bus assignments are currently being verified. Students who are not consistently riding the bus a minimum of three days a week will be removed from their bus assignment, per the statement.

NHCS reminded families that bus transportation may be requested at any time during the school year by contacting their school’s data manager. Once assigned, a bus pass can be used immediately upon receipt, per the Facebook statement.

