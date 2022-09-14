Man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A homicide investigation was started in Durham after police found a man dead in the trunk of a car at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police said they found a dead man in the trunk of a car at Falls Pointe Apartments.

A CBS 17 reporter at the scene said there were three forensic units at the scene.

The man’s cause of death was not known by police Tuesday night.

“This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time,” Durham police said in a news release.

Police said anyone with information about the man’s death should call Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

