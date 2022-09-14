Law enforcement arrest man suspected of shooting, none injured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested two people after a shooting that resulted in no injuries on Sunday, September 11. Though two were arrested, only one is suspected of the shooting.

That Sunday, the WPD says that some amount of people broke into Noel Bozeman’s apartment and were shot at by Jordan Ja’Michael Smith on their way out. The WPD then alleges that Smith “turned around and fired rounds at innocent people in the parking lot.”

The next day, a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Wrightsville Avenue resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Bozeman and the collection of guns and marijuana. Bozeman had outstanding warrants because police found drugs during a search at their house, and they were given a $75,000 bond.

Law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Jordan Ja’Michael Smith on Tuesday and gave them a $150,000 bond. “Smith was charged with two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, two counts of Felony Conspiracy, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, and Shooting within City Limits,” wrote the WPD in a release.

Chief Donny Williams emphasized a “strong stance” against anyone suspected of a gun-related crime. “...if we have the option to pursue federal charges in gun violence cases, we will. Our department will continue to ask the community for assistance to help reduce gun violence in the city. It takes all of us working together to create a safer community.”

“WPD Officers are currently working to find out who is responsible for the breaking and entering.This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at 910-343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app,” wrote the WPD in the press release.

Noel Bozeman, 19 years old (Wilmington NC Police Department)

