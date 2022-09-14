Gov. Cooper calls on the N.C. General Assembly to waive state income taxes on student loan forgiveness

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced Sept. 14 that the governor has called upon the North Carolina General Assembly to waive the state income taxes on forgiven student loans.

Per the release, the request stems from past legislation that waived income taxes on forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans. The office stated that the General Assembly additionally allowed entities that received PPP loans to deduct expenses paid with the forgiven loans.

“Legislative leaders need to find a solution that treats student loan forgiveness the same way they handled the PPP loan forgiveness that many of them received,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this.”

The White House has already stated that forgiven student loans will not be subject to federal income tax, per the announcement.

“At a time when we are announcing and creating thousands of jobs from companies that want a skilled, diverse workforce, we need to be encouraging young people to stay here and move here, not encouraging them to leave the state to avoid unfair taxes,” said Machelle Baker Sanders, NC Secretary of Commerce.

For more information, please visit the Office of Governor Roy Cooper’s website.

