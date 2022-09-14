First Alert Forecast: gorgeous at home, tropics still stirring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a pleasant Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect clouds and sunshine to exchange, and light northerly breezes to enforce lower humidity levels than recent days. Temperatures should crest in the middle 80s after opening in the 60s.

As a high pressure cell noses in from the north, more dry or mostly dry days are likely to line up from Thursday into the weekend. Daytime temperatures ought to regularly ping the 80s and 60s will grace most nights. Surf should maintain low to moderate rip current risks with water temperatures in the lower 80s.

New tropical storm formation is very unlikely in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday. Some development is possible around the northern Caribbean islands late this week or early next week but, thankfully, the Carolinas continue to have no definable tropical weather threats. Wonderful to say on this fourth anniversary of Florence!

