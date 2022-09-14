Firefighters remove concrete truck after it damaged Charlotte parking deck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department worked to stabilize a parking deck after a concrete mixing truck damaged it on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street. No injuries were reported.

A concrete mixing truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete has caused partial failure to the top parking deck at the 500 block of E Morehead Street. No injuries reported. Charlotte Fire is assessing next steps. pic.twitter.com/zHwCcVmUQk — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) September 14, 2022

Firefighters had to set multiple pneumatic struts on the lower deck to capture the weight under the cement truck. Each strut can support up to 80,000 pounds. Vehicles on the top deck will be removed once stabilization is complete.

In order to relieve weight from the truck, the dry mix concrete had to be removed from the vehicle.

UPDATE: In order to relieve weight from the truck, the dry mix concrete was removed from the vehicle prior to the next stage of attempting to remove the cement truck off the parking deck. https://t.co/ZbN0thqCfO pic.twitter.com/RLNii9E858 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 14, 2022

The fire department has since removed the truck from the parking deck.

Structural engineers will assess the damage and determine the stability of the parking deck.

It will remain closed until further notice.

