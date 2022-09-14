Senior Connect
Firefighters remove concrete truck after it damaged Charlotte parking deck

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street.
Concrete mixing truck failure
Concrete mixing truck failure(Charlotte FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department worked to stabilize a parking deck after a concrete mixing truck damaged it on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say the truck carrying a load of dry mix concrete caused partial failure to the top parking deck on E. Morehead Street. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters had to set multiple pneumatic struts on the lower deck to capture the weight under the cement truck. Each strut can support up to 80,000 pounds. Vehicles on the top deck will be removed once stabilization is complete.

In order to relieve weight from the truck, the dry mix concrete had to be removed from the vehicle.

The fire department has since removed the truck from the parking deck.

Structural engineers will assess the damage and determine the stability of the parking deck.

It will remain closed until further notice.

