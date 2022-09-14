Senior Connect
Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School.

“DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties.  Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.

Chemours has been required to provide sampling for PFAS by the NCDEQ, and you can have your well sampled by calling Chemours at 910-678-1100. The DEQ says they should respond within 48 hours of the next business day.

The meeting will be inside the Roland-Grise Middle School Auditorium (4412 Lake Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403).

