Carolina Beach Town Council approves rezoning request for four-story hotel

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council met on September 13 and approved a conditional rezoning request of a four-story, 42-room hotel at the corner of Harper Avenue and N Lake Park Blvd.

The project was unanimously recommended to be approved by the Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee earlier this year.

The developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington have planned the project, which is described as a boutique hotel with rooms that will be larger than average, “emphasizing quality over density.”

The four-story hotel will have a pool, commercial space, a covered parking structure and 42 units. A rooftop bar and restaurant will be open to anyone whether or not they’re staying at the hotel.

Plans for a boutique hotel in Carolina Beach (Jefferson C. Woodall, Town of Carolina Beach)

