Carolina Beach resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case.

Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Carolina Beach was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.

According to the report, Martinez is currently being charged with:

Second degree forcible rape

Sexual battery

Assault on a female

Resisting a public officer

As of this time, Martinez is being held under a $100,000 secured bond, per BCSO.

