Carolina Beach resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault

45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Carolina Beach was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a...
45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Carolina Beach was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case.

Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Carolina Beach was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.

According to the report, Martinez is currently being charged with:

  • Second degree forcible rape
  • Sexual battery
  • Assault on a female
  • Resisting a public officer

As of this time, Martinez is being held under a $100,000 secured bond, per BCSO.

