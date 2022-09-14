Carolina Beach resident arrested in connection to Brunswick Co. rape, assault
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced that an arrest has been made in a recent rape case.
Per the BCSO, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez of Carolina Beach was arrested on Sept. 13 in connection to a rape and an assault that occurred in Brunswick County.
According to the report, Martinez is currently being charged with:
- Second degree forcible rape
- Sexual battery
- Assault on a female
- Resisting a public officer
As of this time, Martinez is being held under a $100,000 secured bond, per BCSO.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.