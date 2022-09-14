Senior Connect
Border patrol horse dies in the line of duty

Jayce worked with U.S. Border Patrol for more than 11 years.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) – A border patrol horse died in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector.

Jayce, the agency’s mounted patrol partner, was on patrol near Carrizo Springs when he came in contact with a downed power line.

The horse fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries. The rider was not hurt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, Jayce served the agency “with honor for over 11 years.”

