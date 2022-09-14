8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incident involving eight vehicles along Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.

A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol stated that the incident began when a driver struck two vehicles in the back as a result of “not paying attention.” Following this initial collision, the driver veered into oncoming traffic, where they made contact with the left-front tire of a fully-loaded dump truck.

The impact to the dump truck blew its left-front tire off, causing the truck to veer left of center into oncoming traffic. According to the trooper, the dump truck hit multiple vehicles before colliding head-on with a SUV. A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were within the SUV at the time.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities as a result of this incident. Four individuals, including the two teenagers in the SUV and the driver of the instigating vehicle, were taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

8 vehicle incident on Sidbury Road (WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.