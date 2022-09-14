Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries

An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.
An incident involving eight vehicles on Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incident involving eight vehicles along Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9.

A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol stated that the incident began when a driver struck two vehicles in the back as a result of “not paying attention.” Following this initial collision, the driver veered into oncoming traffic, where they made contact with the left-front tire of a fully-loaded dump truck.

The impact to the dump truck blew its left-front tire off, causing the truck to veer left of center into oncoming traffic. According to the trooper, the dump truck hit multiple vehicles before colliding head-on with a SUV. A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were within the SUV at the time.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities as a result of this incident. Four individuals, including the two teenagers in the SUV and the driver of the instigating vehicle, were taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

8 vehicle incident on Sidbury Road
8 vehicle incident on Sidbury Road(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Flood Hazard area map for Wilmington. The blue areas are the 100-year flood zone, the green...
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report
Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider

Latest News

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that the 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day will...
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day
UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall...
UNCW Military Affairs to host celebration Sept. 15 at Veterans Hall
New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have...
New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues
The Carousel Center
Carousel Center is now sole provider of child abuse services in Pender County