Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Proposed development includes nearly 4,000 single family homes and 2,100 acres in Brunswick County
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
FILE - Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis is seen at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
As the performers called the Squonkers climb a multi-tiered stage, Hand-To-Hand is propelled by...
Squonk Opera to perform at DREAMS Center for Arts Education
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Tuesday after R. Kelly’s lead attorney makes her...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly ‘degraded’ girl for his ‘sick pleasure’