UNCW student-ran record label ‘Teal Music Productions’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new record label in Wilmington and it’s on the campus of UNC Wilmington. The UNCW Department of Music created Teal Music Productions with the goal of allowing students to run the label from the ground up.

The program lets students learn about music production on a professional level while showcasing the musical talents of students, alumni and faculty.

“It’s amazing because really one of my main goals for wanting to be involved in this project was to give the students a platform where they could share their own work,” said Justin Hoke, coordinator of Music Technology Program.

Teal Music Productions will launch its debut album, Tealwaves, at a launch concert in Beckwith Recital Hall in the UNCW Cultural Arts Building this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the general public and free to students with valid UNCW or CFCC IDs.

The songs included on the album consist of award-winning original compositions and new recordings of existing work. The genres include a diverse range from classic jazz to hip-hop to rock music.

