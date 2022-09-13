Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW receives high ranking on ‘Best Public National Universities’ list

The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Sept. 12 that it has received high...
The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Sept. 12 that it has received high placement on the U.S. News & World Report’s “2022-2023 Best Colleges” list.(Bradley Pearce | BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Sept. 12 that it has received high placement on the U.S. News & World Report’s “2022-2023 Best Colleges” list.

Among other national public universities, UNCW ranked 103 on the list, tying with Florida A&M, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and University of Wyoming. Per the announcement, UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University were the only UNC System universities to rank higher on the list.

“It is an exciting time to be at UNCW as we celebrate the institution’s 75th anniversary,” said Chancellor Aswani K. Volety. “To be recognized once again as one of the nation’s best public universities further validates UNCW’s past, present and future as an anchor institution in Southeastern North Carolina. We remain dedicated to equipping students with valuable educational opportunities and serving the nation’s workforce in a tangible, meaningful way.”

Academic quality and affordability are two factors that were considered in the ranking process. Per the release, student-to-faculty ratio, ACT scores and Pell Grant-eligible student graduation rates were also considered.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie.
WPD searching for missing juvenile
PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey
PCSO searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

“This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at Monday night’s...
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires...
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended
In an effort to help low income families meet their rental housing needs, New Hanover County...
New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines
The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to...
Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements