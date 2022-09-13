UNCW receives high ranking on ‘Best Public National Universities’ list

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Sept. 12 that it has received high placement on the U.S. News & World Report’s “2022-2023 Best Colleges” list.

Among other national public universities, UNCW ranked 103 on the list, tying with Florida A&M, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and University of Wyoming. Per the announcement, UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University were the only UNC System universities to rank higher on the list.

“It is an exciting time to be at UNCW as we celebrate the institution’s 75th anniversary,” said Chancellor Aswani K. Volety. “To be recognized once again as one of the nation’s best public universities further validates UNCW’s past, present and future as an anchor institution in Southeastern North Carolina. We remain dedicated to equipping students with valuable educational opportunities and serving the nation’s workforce in a tangible, meaningful way.”

Academic quality and affordability are two factors that were considered in the ranking process. Per the release, student-to-faculty ratio, ACT scores and Pell Grant-eligible student graduation rates were also considered.

