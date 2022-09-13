Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW Military Affairs to host celebration Sept. 15 at Veterans Hall

UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall...
UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15,. at the Allied Health Quad on campus.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Allied Health Quad on campus.

“The ceremony will honor several WWII veterans in attendance. Numerous dignitaries from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, military retirees and veterans from all campaigns from WWII to the present are expected to attend,” a news release from UNCW states. “Other guests will include students, members of the Student Veterans Organization, faculty, staff, UNCW Board of Trustees members and local officials.”

Guest speakers will include:

  • Lt. General USMC (ret) Walter Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
  • Brigadier General Andrew M. Niebel, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations East
  • Dr. Aswani K. Volety, UNCW Chancellor
  • Bill Kawczynski, UNCW Director of Military Affairs

The ceremony also will include a flyover provided by the Bandit Flight Team.

The event, which begins at 3 p.m., is open to the public.

“We want to make sure the celebration is as memorable for all of our attendees as possible,” Kawczynski said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie.
WPD searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant...
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced that routine logic and accuracy testing will...
Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to begin routine voting machine testing
Near the intersection of Front St and Market St in downtown Wilmington in November of 2021.
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced that routine logic and accuracy testing will...
Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to begin routine voting machine testing