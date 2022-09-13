UNCW Military Affairs to host celebration Sept. 15 at Veterans Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNC Wilmington’s Office of Military Affairs will host a celebration ceremony at Veterans Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Allied Health Quad on campus.

“The ceremony will honor several WWII veterans in attendance. Numerous dignitaries from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard, military retirees and veterans from all campaigns from WWII to the present are expected to attend,” a news release from UNCW states. “Other guests will include students, members of the Student Veterans Organization, faculty, staff, UNCW Board of Trustees members and local officials.”

Guest speakers will include:

Lt. General USMC (ret) Walter Gaskin, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Brigadier General Andrew M. Niebel, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations East

Dr. Aswani K. Volety, UNCW Chancellor

Bill Kawczynski, UNCW Director of Military Affairs

The ceremony also will include a flyover provided by the Bandit Flight Team.

The event, which begins at 3 p.m., is open to the public.

“We want to make sure the celebration is as memorable for all of our attendees as possible,” Kawczynski said.

