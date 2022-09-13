Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity.

Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett.

The events will be free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. According to the announcement, one local attendee at each show will be selected to win “free seafood for a year.”

The show will come to southeastern North Carolina on the following dates:

Surf City: Oct. 15

Leland: Oct. 20

Wilmington: Oct. 21

Carolina Beach: Oct. 22

In addition to the main performance, each show will also feature local artists to play beforehand. Per Shuckin’ Shack, a “Battle of the Openers” contest will be held to allow attendees to vote for and support their favorite artists.

For more information about the tour, please visit Shuckin’ Shack’s website.

