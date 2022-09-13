NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12.

Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.

NHCBA and the city also plan to use the new apiary for educational purposes. According to the announcement, Wilmington was officially designated in 2015 as the 10th “Bee City” in the U.S.

For more information about the new apiary, please visit the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.