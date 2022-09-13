Senior Connect
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report

Flood Hazard area map for Wilmington. The blue areas are the 100-year flood zone, the green areas are the 500-year flood zone.(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates.

“Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the minimum requirements of the NFIP [National Flood Insurance Program],” said County Manager Chris Coudriet in a release.

The report records actions taken by the county in support of the Southeastern NC Hazard Mitigation Plan, which covers Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender and Onslow counties. This report was submitted for the National Flood Insurance Program, and the county was given a Class 7 rating, giving some homeowners a discount on flood insurance rates. These actions range from protection of important animal species to enforcing building and engineering codes.

The county has also acquired ten hazard-prone properties through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and has been conducting public outreach and education via the ReadyNHC program. In the future, the report recommends seeking funding for elevating parts of I-40 and I-95, increasing the amount of affordable housing outisde of flood zones and working to give grants more equitably.

You can find the full progress report here and the SENC Hazard Mitigation Plan here.

