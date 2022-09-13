Goldsboro nonprofit leader charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - A Goldsboro nonprofit leader is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy.

The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect.

Robinson leads The ROCC Foundation, which according to the nonprofit’s website has a mission to “serve the hungry and homeless population, senior citizens with disabilities, at risk teens and children, less fortunate neighborhoods and grieving families due to tragic loss.”

A warrant for one count of incident liberties with a child was secured Sept. 8, and Robinson was arrested at his home the next day.

Robinson received a $25,000 secured bond and appeared in court Monday.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.