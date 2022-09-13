First Alert Forecast: humidity set to drop nicely!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another sticky, steamy, summery day Tuesday but, upon the passage of a cold front, you ought to notice the air assume a fresher character as soon as Tuesday evening and certainly by Wednesday.

This drier air will help shrink shower / thundershower chances from 20 to 30% Tuesday to near 0% Wednesday and also encourage temperatures to the cooler 60s by Wednesday morning. Daytime highs will edge from near 90 to the middle 80s across those days.

After several red flag days owing to the recent, distant passage of Hurricane Earl, the rip current risk for Cape Fear beaches is settling back to its more standard low / moderate baseline. Still, keep it safe in that 82-degree surf!

New tropical storm formation is highly unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through Wednesday. Some development is possible by the weekend but, thankfully, the Carolinas continue to face no direct, definable tropical weather threats.

