Fall foliage map offers insight into when leaves may change in southeastern N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As summer turns to fall, residents in southeastern North Carolina may wonder when leaves will begin to change color in their area.

An interactive map, which can be found here, shows when the changes are expected to occur across the country.

According to the map, the peak for fall foliage in southeastern N.C. is expected to occur between Oct. 19 - Nov. 4. The first signs of change are expected to occur in early October.

