Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fall foliage map offers insight into when leaves may change in southeastern N.C.

As summer turns to fall, residents in southeastern North Carolina may wonder when leaves will begin to change color in their area.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As summer turns to fall, residents in southeastern North Carolina may wonder when leaves will begin to change color in their area.

An interactive map, which can be found here, shows when the changes are expected to occur across the country.

According to the map, the peak for fall foliage in southeastern N.C. is expected to occur between Oct. 19 - Nov. 4. The first signs of change are expected to occur in early October.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Lake planned development in Brunswick County
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie.
WPD searching for missing juvenile
PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey
Missing Pender Co. juvenile located

Latest News

The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with...
NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary
The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with...
NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary
The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept....
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take...
Pender County Humane Society to host open house