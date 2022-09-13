Fall Festival at Forden Station announced, vendor applications open

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fall Festival at Forden Station has been announced for Friday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., per Wave Transit.

The free event will feature local produce, vendors and other activities. Forden Station is the central Wilmington Transfer Station, and many of the Wave Transit bus routes run through it. The 108 Market Street route has a 30-minute frequency on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and runs near Target, Randall Parkway, Downtown Wilmington and back up Market Street to complete the loop.

If you’d like to host a table, you can reach out to Brianna at bditri@wavetransit.com.

