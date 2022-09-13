Senior Connect
Fall Festival at Forden Station announced, vendor applications open

Fall Festival at Forden
Fall Festival at Forden(Wave Transit)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fall Festival at Forden Station has been announced for Friday, October 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., per Wave Transit.

The free event will feature local produce, vendors and other activities. Forden Station is the central Wilmington Transfer Station, and many of the Wave Transit bus routes run through it. The 108 Market Street route has a 30-minute frequency on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and runs near Target, Randall Parkway, Downtown Wilmington and back up Market Street to complete the loop.

If you’d like to host a table, you can reach out to Brianna at bditri@wavetransit.com.

