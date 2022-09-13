Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teachers seeks math magazines and headphones for students

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants color printer for students
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Begley, an English as a Second Language teacher at Shallotte Middle School, is hoping to get scholastic magazines and headphones for her students through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“When learning a new language, reading and writing can be challenging and it can be even more difficult in other subject matters such as math when you don’t understand the vocabulary,” Begley said.

This subscriptions, she says, also provides digital materials such as videos, visuals, and lessons.

“These magazines will help learning more engaging but it will also provide real world examples and aid in the learning of the language,” she said. “I’m asking for help from the community to make this happen and I hope that this will inspire them to think like scientists and engineers with resources that celebrate diversity in the stem fields.”

The materials cost over $400. Ms. Begley has received a few donations but still needs $254. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Begley’s project, click here.

