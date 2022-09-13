Carousel Center is now sole provider of child abuse services in Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The Carousel Child Advocacy Center have signed an Interagency Memorandum of Understanding on September 13 with Pender County leaders, officially establishing them as the sole provider of child abuse services for Pender County.

Southeastern North Carolina’s only nationally-accredited Child Advocacy Center (CAC), The Carousel Center focuses on child survivors of abuse and provides forensic interviews, medical exams, Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) case reviews, child trauma therapists, family advocates for court preparation, community awareness and prevention, and connections for other unmet needs in Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties.

“For over twenty years, The Carousel Center has coordinated services with the Pender County District Attorney, Department of Social Services, Sheriff’s office, and other Pender law enforcement agencies,” District Attorney Ben David said. “Having a Memorandum of Agreement with Pender County solidifies the long-established relationship to better serve the child abuse survivors, their families and the many advocates who work tirelessly on these criminal cases.”

If the police or Department of Social Services (DSS) believe a child is being abused, the first step is for the non-offending adult to bring the child to the Carousel Center.

The child details the abuse to a trained interviewer without retraumatizing them and, based on the interview, a team of law enforcement, medical and DSS professionals create a plan to help the child.

“Many cases where defendants have been convicted by juries would have resulted in not guilty verdicts without the professionals at the Carousel Center by our side.” David said. “With the services of the Carousel Center a child advocacy center, our conviction rate of child perpetrators is more than double. Child Advocacy Centers are important in providing a safe space for children who are dealing with traumatic experiences, such as physical, sexual abuse or neglect. We need the effectiveness of the Carousel Center to continue because, without them, there would be far fewer child abuse cases that will hold child offenders accountable in a court of law.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.