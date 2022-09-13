Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17.

During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.

Per the release, those wishing to participate must show proof of Brunswick County residency or property ownership. Business and commercial vehicles will be charged normal “tipping fees.”

For more information, including a full list of items that can be dumped for free, please visit the Brunswick County website.

